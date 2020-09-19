Oklahoma City firefighters lead team effort in rescuing Belgian Draft horse used for carriage rides in Bricktown

Oklahoma City firefighters, an equine veterinarian and a local wrecker service rescued a Belgian Draft horse who pulls carriages in the Bricktown area.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters led a team effort when they helped rescue a Belgian Draft horse who fell Friday evening while he was being taken to downtown Oklahoma City to pull carriages.

The horse, who pulls carriages in the Bricktown area, fell in a trailer while being transported, according to an Oklahoma City Fire Department news release.

“The horse was down in the trailer with his legs precariously underneath him when firefighters arrived,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, Public Information Officer for the Fire Department.

Fire Station 6 firefighters used rope gear and a monopod attached to a fire truck to remove the 1,800 pound horse from the trailer, according to the news release.

“Once out, the horse appeared exhausted and was unable to get up or put weight on one of his legs,” Fulkerson said.

Photo provided by OKC Fire Department.

Photo provided by OKC Fire Department.

Photo provided by OKC Fire Department.

Photo provided by OKC Fire Department.

Photo provided by OKC Fire Department.

Photo provided by OKC Fire Department.

Photo provided by OKC Fire Department.

Firefighters contacted a veterinarian who works closely with them as part of the Urban Search and Rescue Team. The veterinarian suggested an equine veterinarian.

The equine vet came to the scene and treated and medicated the horse.

The team effort grew as Farrington Wrecker arrived to help lift the nearly one-ton horse.

Farrington personnel used straps and other equipment to securely lift the horse and get him back on his feet.

“The horse was able to walk afterwards and was taken home to be monitored more closely,” Fulkerson said. “We are hopeful the horse will be okay.”

Take a look at the above photo gallery to see photos of the rescue.

LATEST HEADLINES: