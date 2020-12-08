Oklahoma City firefighters: Overloaded extension cord to blame for apartment fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While you may love to decorate your home for Christmas, Oklahoma City firefighters are warning residents about the dangers of overloading extension cords.

On Dec. 3, Oklahoma City fire crews were called to an apartment fire in the 5700 block of N.W. 16th St.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they were met with heavy flames coming from a downstairs apartment.

They were able to quickly put out the flames and determined that an overloaded extension cord was the cause of the fire.

“From a simple candle being inadvertently knocked over to a space heater being placed too close to a couch; from ignoring the frying pan to improperly disposing of cigarettes- small acts can lead to huge consequences! A simple extension cord being overloaded resulted in damages of roughly $300,000,” the fire department wrote.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the blaze.

