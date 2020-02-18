Oklahoma City firefighters provide important tip to prevent spread of flames in house fire

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Although you might think you know everything there is to know about preventing fires in your home, firefighters say there is one tip you have probably overlooked.

On Monday night, fire crews were called to a house fire in the 5500 block of Karen St. Investigators say the occupants had smelled smoke and found that the fire was in the garage.

However, officials say the door from the kitchen to the garage was inadvertently left open as the residents evacuated. Since the door was left open, the fire was able to spread to the kitchen.

Authorities with the Oklahoma City Fire Department say that while most people have heard about the importance of sleeping with their doors closed, they might not think about closing doors during a fire.

Officials say if you realize your home is on fire, do everything you can to get out and close doors behind you.

“Do not go through the house closing doors; simply close a door behind you if it is on your way out. Closed doors compartmentalize your structure and dramatically slow the spread of fire and smoke throughout the home. This gives firefighters the greatest chance to conduct rescues if necessary and to reduce property damage,” Batt. Chief Benny Fulkerson, with the Oklahoma City Fire Department, said in an email to KFOR.