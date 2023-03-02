Firefighters reading to kids for National Read Across America Day. Image courtesy OKCFD.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department visited a local school on Thursday to celebrate National Read Across America Day.

According to OKCFD, firefighters sat down and read to children in celebration of National Read Across America Day on March 2, which is a day dedicated to getting kids excited about reading.

Firefighters reading to kids for National Read Across America Day. Image courtesy OKCFD.

Firefighters reading to kids for National Read Across America Day. Image courtesy OKCFD.

Firefighters reading to kids for National Read Across America Day. Image courtesy OKCFD.

📧 Have fresh headlines sent to your inbox! Subscribe to KFOR’s Morning Headline Newsletter →

Firefighters also used this as an opportunity to teach the class about fire safety.

Firefighters teaching kids fire safety. Image courtesy OKCFD.

“Take out your books, OKC, and begin reading,” OKCFD said on Facebook.