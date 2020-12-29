Oklahoma City firefighters receive COVID-19 vaccines one day after coworker dies from the virus

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Just one day after the Oklahoma City Fire Department lost a 20-year veteran to COVID-19, hundreds of OKCFD employees received the Moderna vaccine.

“I want to emphasize more about who he was more than what he did as an Oklahoma City firefighter,” OKCFD Chief Richard Kelley said, fighting back tears.

On Monday, flags were at half-staff at the OKCFD as the department mourns a tragic loss.

Maj. Andy Davis

“We will forever miss this larger-than-life man that had a twinkle in his eye as he was just waiting to drop his wit and funny humor for a good laugh,” Chief Kelley said.

Major Andy Davis, a 20-year veteran of the department, was diagnosed with COVID-19 on December 12th. He passed away on Christmas Eve.

Chief Kelley confirmed the exposure happened while Davis was on duty.



“Not every job can be done from our living room and obviously, many of our 5,000 city employees, but especially our fire department, don’t have that option,” Mayor David Holt said.

Just one day before Davis’ passing, the OKCFD received 500 doses of the Moderna vaccine.

OKCFD Fire Chief Richard Kelley and Local 157 Union President Cameron Weems receive their COVID-19 vaccinations. The fire department received its first 500 Moderna vaccines on Christmas Day. (Oklahoma City Fire Department)

Corporal A.J. Davis, nephew of Major Andy Davis, receives the department’s first vaccine.

Corporal A.J. Davis, nephew of Major Andy Davis, receives the department’s first vaccine.

This weekend, 279 employees received their shots, along with another 221 on Monday.

Davis’ nephew, Corporal A.J. Davis, was the first in line.



“We just thought it was a fitting thing to do in light of the passing of Andy,” Said Deputy Chief of Operations Mike Walker. “So, we reached out to him and he was willing to step up and be the first one.”

Officials said 36 firefighters are still hoping to get vaccinated, but right now, there is no timeline on when the next round will be ready.



“This is really a dynamic type of situation and it shows a good partnership with the city county health, state health department,” Walker said.

Officials with the OKCFD said since the beginning of the pandemic, 17% of their personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 and of those who have tested positive, 57% were exposed on duty.