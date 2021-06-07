Oklahoma City firefighters release helmet cam of apartment blaze

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire officials in Oklahoma City say they are still working to determine the exact cause behind a massive fire this past weekend.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an apartment fire in the 5900 block of S. Lee Ave.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they saw heavy flames coming from the first and second floors of the two-story building.

The fire also started to spread to a nearby structure.

On Monday, the Oklahoma City Fire Department released helmet cam video, showing fire crews fighting the massive flames.

Once firefighters got the blaze under control, they were able to determine the full extent of the damage.

Officials say the main building suffered damage to one downstairs unit, a breezeway, and three upstairs units. The adjacent building sustained only fire damage to the roof.

At this point, the cause of the fire is undetermined.