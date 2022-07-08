OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews were there to save the day for two dogs in Oklahoma City on Friday.

On Friday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 51st and Pennsylvania Ave.

When crews arrived on scene, they were met with a large amount of fire and smoke coming from a home.

Firefighters were able to get the flames under control.

The owners of the property weren’t home, but firefighters rescued two dogs from the burning building.

SW 51st fire Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department

The dogs were moved to the front yard and were treated for smoke inhalation.

SW 51st fire

Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department

Thankfully, they both recovered.

Officials say the fire most likely started from a power line in the backyard.