OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Fire crews were there to save the day for two dogs in Oklahoma City on Friday.
On Friday morning, Oklahoma City firefighters were called to a house fire near S.W. 51st and Pennsylvania Ave.
When crews arrived on scene, they were met with a large amount of fire and smoke coming from a home.
Firefighters were able to get the flames under control.
The owners of the property weren’t home, but firefighters rescued two dogs from the burning building.
The dogs were moved to the front yard and were treated for smoke inhalation.
Thankfully, they both recovered.
Officials say the fire most likely started from a power line in the backyard.