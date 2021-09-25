Oklahoma City firefighters rescue horse stuck in ravine

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – While Oklahoma City firefighters are used to responding to calls for help from humans, fire crews were able to help a four-legged resident in need on Saturday.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, firefighters with the Oklahoma City Fire Department were called to a horse stuck in mud.

When fire crews arrived at the 5000 block of N.E. 23rd St., they discovered a horse in a ravine along the river bed.

Initially, firefighters attempted to get the horse out of the mud on their own but soon realized it would take some heavy lifting.

Crews requested a veterinarian and a backhoe from Oklahoma City Public Works.

While at the scene, crews spotted heavy equipment being used at a nearby city dump.

“Knowing that an expedient rescue would be best for the horse so that it would not be in distress any longer than necessary, firefighters went to the dump and asked for assistance with the crane that was being used there,” a release from the fire department read.

The city crew immediately jumped into action and hoisted the horse from the ravine.









Credit: Oklahoma City Fire Department

Officials say once rescued, the horse appeared to be tired but uninjured.

“This was a very coordinated and unified effort that would not have been possible without the assistance of OKC Public Works, Waste Management, and County Police. Several bystanders also offered assistance once rescue operations were underway,” said Batt. Chief Lance Burnett, Oklahoma City Fire Incident Commander.