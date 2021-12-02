Oklahoma City firefighters rescue man from burning, smoke-filled home

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters searched through the dark smoke of a burning home and rescued a man who was in extreme danger Thursday.

Fire crews rushed to the 3200 block of Southwest 48th Street at 11:45 a.m. after being alerted to a house on fire.

A man was trapped inside the burning home.

“It was a very smoky atmosphere. We were told that the firefighters could not see the victim at all – they could only feel him,” said Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson, Public Information Officer for the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

The man was unresponsive as firefighters rescued him, but was reoriented and speaking as he was being transported to a hospital. Fire officials said he suffered some burns and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but officials told KFOR that an illegal electricity hook-up was found inside the home.