Oklahoma City firefighters rescue man trapped in drainage ditch

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters were called to an unusual rescue on Thursday afternoon.

Around 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City fire crews responded to a report of a man trapped in a drainage ditch near N.W. 45th and Independence.

Officials say the man crawled into an inlet and started wandering around when his legs began to hurt.

When he couldn’t get his phone to work, he waited for someone to walk by and called for help.

After being pulled to safety, the man refused medical treatment and was able to walk away from the scene.

LATEST STORIES: