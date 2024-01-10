OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – When a rescue effort took a wrong turn, Oklahoma City firefighters said they were asked to help coax a cat out of a car’s dashboard.

“We had a caring individual noticed and a fun little cute little orange cat during our winter storm here,” said Chief Scott Douglas, with the OKC Fire Department.

On Tuesday, while freezing temperatures blanketed the metro, a woman spotted an orange cat in the cold.

“So, she went up to it, picked it up and put it in her car, thinking that she was going to make a make a nice pet,” said Douglas.

Instead, the cat made a break for it, seeking shelter inside the car’s dashboard. She tried to coax it out with sweet treats, but nothing worked. So, she hopped in the driver’s seat to seek out help at the nearest fire station, Fire Station 8.

“There’s just a spot here up under the dash. And so the cat worked its way up on the dash. Just scared, not knowing what to do,” said Douglas. “Then, they lowered [the glove compartment] down this way and they were able to access the cat that was way up in here.”

Within an hour, firefighters rescued the frightened feline.

“It was purring and glad to see its new owner,” said Douglas.

Then, the newly-formed pair drove off.

“We’re just glad when we do come across a caring resident that’s able to take responsibility and and take it off the streets and provide a good home,” said Douglas.



