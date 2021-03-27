Oklahoma City firefighters respond to house fire in central OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters on the scene of a house fire that broke out just after noon Saturday near NW 28th and N Robinson Avenue.

UPDATE:

Fire officials say the two-story duplex structure was a vacant unit and no one was found on the scene when crews arrived. Calls were received from neighbors and passersby on the highway.

No injuries were sustained by anyone on the scene.

Officials believe the fire was started by outdoor cooking equipment in the first-floor bedroom that was used by a transient who had been staying in the building.

ORIGINAL STORY:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City Fire Department crews responded to a house fire just after noon Saturday on the 100 block of NW 28th in Oklahoma City.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown. There is currently no information on if anyone was inside at the time.

