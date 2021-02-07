Oklahoma City firefighters respond to house fire in north OKC

OKCFD crews on the scene of a house fire on the 8000 block on N Hudson Sunday morning.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Crews from the Oklahoma City Fire Department responded to a house fire at 9:10 a.m. Sunday morning on the 8000 block of N Hudson Ave.

Crews initially responded to a burn complaint, which was then discovered to be a fire in the attic of an unoccupied residence undergoing renovations.

Firefighters contained the fire to the attic and were able to put it out quickly.

No one was injured, and no one was in the building when the fire broke out.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

