Oklahoma City firefighters responding to multiple accidents from the snow

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – First responders are urging drivers to use caution as they say they are seeing an increase in the number of accidents being reported because of the snow.

“We’re starting to see an increase in the number of calls since the snow began. We’ve had about eight Signal 82s we’ve worked so far today, but like I said it’s been increasing. So we’re up to about four just in the last 45 minutes and that includes a rollover that came out within the last 10 minutes,” said Oklahoma City Fire Batt. Chief Lance Burnett.

Burnett says since there will likely be numerous accidents throughout the day, it will likely take some time to clear them from the side of the road.

“If you don’t need to get out, please stay home. That would be a big help to everyone, especially to those people and their families. If they do see some car wrecks on the side of the road, just remember that the police department’s gonna be marking those with stickers and we’re gonna be putting yellow tape on those. So if you see those cars alongside the road and they’re already marked, please don’t call in because it’s going to have to have some of our crews divert to go check those accidents that we’ve already taken care of,” Burnett said.

In addition to staying off the roadways, Burnett says residents need to be cautious when trying to stay warm.

If you are going to use a space heater, Burnett says it needs to have an automatic shutoff built in. Also, remember to keep them at least three feet away from flammable items and to turn them off when you leave the room.