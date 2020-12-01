Oklahoma City firefighters setting up overflow tents for COVID-19 patients

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As the number of coronavirus cases continues to grow in Oklahoma, first responders are already making preparations for an overflow of patients.

On Monday, data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health shows that the state has had 197,745 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March.

There were seven additional deaths caused by the virus, bringing the state’s total number of deaths to 1,743.

Officials say the number of patients needing hospital beds is going up, but many hospitals are struggling to keep up with demand.

According to the State Medical Association, there was already a nursing shortage in Oklahoma before the pandemic. COVID-19 has made it worse.

“It’s exacerbated by this pandemic,” Patti Davis, president of the Oklahoma Hospital Association, said. “Our healthcare workers are very stressed. They’re going to work everyday in full PPE now for months. This is a very high stress situation, and we’re certainly knowing and understanding that our hospitals are trying to provide support there for resiliency, but it is a very hard time for healthcare workers right now.”

Now, first responders are preparing for the worst.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department’s Urban Search and Rescue Team helped the Oklahoma City-County Health Department by assembling portable shelters for the possibility of overflowing COVID-19 patients.

According to recent data, the COVID-19 test positivity rate has skyrocketed in Oklahoma throughout the month of November. As we test more patients, data shows that 17% of patients are coming back with a positive test.

