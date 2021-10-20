Oklahoma City firefighters work to vaccinate homebound residents against COVID-19

A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. President Joe Biden’s most aggressive move yet to combat the COVID-19 pandemic is almost ready to see the light of day. The government is close to publishing the details of a new vaccination-or-testing rule covering more than 80 million Americans at companies with 100 or more workers. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – More than 100 homebound residents have been vaccinated against COVID-19 thanks to the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

On Sept. 11, the fire department reached out to the Oklahoma City-County Health Department to help with the vaccination effort.

“We are grateful that the Oklahoma City Fire Department stepped up to help us reach this vulnerable population,” Dr. Patrick McGough, OCCHD CEO said. “Making sure the COVID-19 vaccines were accessible to all residents was one of our main goals when vaccinations became available. Everyone deserves to be protected from this deadly virus.”

Initially, the fire department was able to go out to the homes of 66 residents in a two-week period.

As more calls came in to the health department’s hotline, the fire department also worked those appointments into their schedule.

“It has always been necessary for firefighters to find ways to adapt and to be creative to solve problems,” Kelley said. “The pandemic has taught us all that finding new solutions to new problems is the new normal. We are thankful for our community partners at the Oklahoma City-County Health Department and for their diligent work to keep our community safe.”



So far, 167 homebound residents have been vaccinated.

OCCHD will continue to vaccinate homebound residents. Appointments can be made by calling 405-425-4489.