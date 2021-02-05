Oklahoma City firefighters free driver after trailer falls on vehicle

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City firefighters worked to free a man who was trapped inside a vehicle on Friday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on Friday, Oklahoma City emergency crews were called to an accident in the 1500 block of E. Reno.

When firefighters arrived on the scene, they realized that a hydraulically lifted trailer filled with scrap parts fell on top of another vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck became trapped in the wreckage.

Officials say the driver is conscious but was unable to get out of the wreckage on his own.

After more than 30 minutes, firefighters were able to extract him from the vehicle and get him to an ambulance.

There is no word on the extent of his injuries.

