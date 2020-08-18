Oklahoma City firefighters working with National Guard for helicopter training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A group of Oklahoma City firefighters is going to new heights to protect Oklahomans.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says six of its firefighters work directly with the Oklahoma Army National Guard for helicopter search and rescue operations.

The team trains monthly with the National Guard in order to be prepared for natural disasters.

Other firefighters from Norman, Tulsa, and Verdigris also make up the team.

