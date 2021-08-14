Oklahoma City firefighter’s young son gets impromptu rescue training

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Firefighting is in Knox Stidger’s blood, and that was plenty evident when he stopped by the Oklahoma City Fire Department on Friday.

Knox is the young son of Cory Stidger, a firefighter with the Oklahoma City Fire Department.

Cory and Knox went by Fire Station 18-B to grab an item from Cory’s locker.

While at the station, Knox said he wanted to learn forcible entry skills.

The Station 18 firefighters showed him the ropes, teaching him how to use the butt of an axe and a crowbar-like Halligan tool to force open a door.

Knox learning forcible entry skills.

A firefighter used his gloved right hand to hold the Halligan tool between a practice door and its frame, and used his gloved left hand to cover the axe’s blade as Knox banged the butt of the axe against the tool.

Another firefighter who was guiding Knox helped him finish the job.

The door was successfully forced open and Knox gave high-fives to his adult colleagues.

Watch the below video to see Knox in action.