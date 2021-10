OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City first responders are on the scene of a house fire on the city’s northeast side Monday afternoon.

Crews were called to the home near NE 23rd and Lottie around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

According to scanner traffic, a large column of black smoke was witnessed by the first crews on scene.

Officials say the occupant of the home has died.

This is a developing story.