Oklahoma City first responders say no one injured after car sandwiched between two trains

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fire Department says thankfully no one was injured after a car got crushed between two trains on the city’s southwest side Thursday night.

Upon arrival, crews found two trains which were in the process of bypassing one another. The train on the west side track struck a vehicle parked on the tracks.

The vehicle was pushed between the south bound train which was stationary and the north bound train which was moving and was twisted up between the trains.

Officials say the locomotive of the north bound train suffered damage to the fuel tank which was plugged by our hazardous materials crew.

BNSF law enforcement and BNSF hazmat responded to the scene.

No injuries were reported.

When BNSF contacted the vehicle owner, he said his son drove the vehicle and owner did not know location of his son at that time.

No other information is available at this time.