Oklahoma City FOP hosting Facebook trivia to give away gift cards to local restaurants

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is working to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic through a fun event.

Every Saturday in April, the Oklahoma City FOP will host live trivia on its Facebook page.

Participants can compete for a chance to win gift cards to Oklahoma City restaurants.

“Local restaurants need our help now more than ever,” said Mark Nelson, vice president of the OKC FOP. “This virtual event allows us to support local businesses and gives the community a chance to have some fun while keeping our social distance.”

The Oklahoma City FOP will ask 10 questions and whoever comments correctly first will win a gift card.

Everyone who joins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4 will also be entered for a chance to win a $100 Crest Foods gift card.