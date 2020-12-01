Oklahoma City FOP releasing decal to raise funds for foundation

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local organization is releasing a decal to raise money for injured members of law enforcement.

The Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police is releasing its 2021 Thin Blue Line decal to raise funds for the OKC FOP Foundation.

Organizers say the foundation assists injured, disabled, sick, or distressed law enforcement members and helps pay for medical expenses.

“The Foundation has supported police officers who have lost a home in a fire and struggled with medical expenses,” said John George, president of the OKC FOP. “These decals are a great way to show support while raising money for officers in need.”

Donors will receive a complimentary 2021 Thin Blue decal.

OKC FOP decal

