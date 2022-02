OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – City of Oklahoma City officials are postponing Friday’s trash and recycling collection in response to conditions brought on by the winter storm.

Trash and recycling collection will instead be on Sunday.

“Customers who have regular Friday trash service or whose biweekly recycling date is February 4, will need to set their carts out on Sunday, February 6 by 6 a.m.,” city officials said.

Bulky trash collection will resume Monday, Feb. 7, as originally scheduled.