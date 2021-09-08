Oklahoma City frontline workers get lunch on Lizzo! Yes, you read that right!

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – She was 2019’s breakout music star known for hits such as ‘Truth Hurts’ and ‘Good As Hell’, and now Lizzo is using her success to help frontline workers through the continued pandemic.

The pop star is paying it forward to hospitals around the country, including the staff at Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Mercy OKC enjoys lunch from Lizzo

“We are touched by Lizzo’s unsolicited act of generosity and compassion toward our frontline caregivers. The meals she donated provided physical and spiritual nourishment to more than 200 of our co-workers who care for our most critical COVID patients every day. These heroic professionals are physically and mentally exhausted and this show of support certainly provided much-needed encouragement.” Jim Gebhart, community president of Mercy Hospital Oklahoma City

Sandwiches, wraps, and more were delivered by Tropical Smoothie for the employees Wednesday.