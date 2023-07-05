OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Surveillance footage shows multiple suspects stealing parts from a metro family funeral home’s company cars.

The incident happened Friday morning at Cruz Family Funeral Home on South Harvey Avenue.

“I just immediately slammed my brakes,” said Mitchell Dalla Rosa, an employee. “I just could not believe what had happened, and I just couldn’t believe that somebody would vandalize a funeral home.”

He and his coworkers pulled into the funeral home’s parking lot and saw that the company’s “family vehicle” was missing all four of its tires.

“We use [it] to transport the families that are grieving,” said Rosa Medrano, another employee. “I was shocked… I immediately said, ‘something is wrong here.’”

The employees called the police as well as the funeral home’s owner. Unfortunately, that call took their morning from bad to even worse.

“He said check to see if the catalytic converters are still there,” said Dalla Rosa. “That was his first instinct was to check those. So, we checked those and of course, they were gone.”

Dalla Rosa explained that the catalytic converters were missing from both the family vehicle and from a car the company uses to transport flowers.

Fortunately, the funeral home’s security cameras captured how the entire ordeal played out. The employees are hoping someone will recognize the culprits and contact the police.

In addition to the two men seen on the video rolling the tires across the parking lot, they believe one other person driving a car is involved.

The Cruz family told KFOR they’re offering a $1,000 reward to anyone who comes forward with information that leads to the arrests of the culprits.