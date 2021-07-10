Oklahoma City furniture store celebrates 50 years

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — What better way to celebrate 50 years of being in business than to have a 50 day celebration!

More than likely you have seen the commercials for Bob Mills Furniture if you have spent any time in Oklahoma City.

Bob Mills Furniture

Bob started this business at the age of 23 with a familiar slogan to many “The Working Man’s Friend”.

“I think one of the most exciting parts about this business is that each time we go into a new market I know we are bringing them a special way to shop for living room furniture, bedroom, dining tables and mattresses.” said Bob Mills

He even had a TV show in 1978 and he wore wild and colorful sweaters which certainly made him standout and memorable!

The festivities kick off on Saturday July 10 with food vendors and special offers.

Bob now has 9 furniture stores across the northern, central and western parts of Texas in Amarillo, Lubbock, Odessa, Temple, Waco, Midland, San Antonio and Tulsa, Oklahoma, with a large distribution center in Fort Worth, Texas. There will soon be another store added to the list in Kansas later this year.