OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City girl’s photo will be featured in New York City as part of the National Down Syndrome Society’s (NDSS) annual presentation.

According to NDSS, 16-month-old Charlie Layne Leggett will be showcased on Saturday, September 9, in the annual National Down Syndrome Society Times Square Video presentation, which features nearly 500 photos of kids, teens and adults with Down syndrome from all 50 states.

“These collective images promote the value, acceptance, and inclusion of people with Down syndrome in a very visible way.” said NDSS.

Leggett will be pictured surrounded by tulips in a photo taken by her dad. NDSS says her picture was chosen out of more then 2,400 entries.

Charlie Layne Leggett. Image courtesy NDSS. Charlie Layne Leggett. Image courtesy NDSS.

The video presentation will be followed by the New York Buddy Walk in Central Park. Buddy Walk events are held all over the country, as well as some international locations. For more information regarding the New York City Buddy Walk, please visit NDSS.org.

Officials say the video presentation will be livestreamed on the NDSS Facebook page from 9:30-10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 9.