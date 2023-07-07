OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – There are complaints of a retirement home that is infested with bed bugs and has been for months.

One woman said the apartment complex is not doing enough to fix the problem.

A grandma at Classen Senior Center said bed bugs took over her apartment in April, and after not getting enough help from management, she was forced to move out.

“I couldn’t go over friends or family because I was scared that I would take it to their house. So I pretty much had to isolate myself… I would have bites all over my arms,” said Christy Lewis.

Christy Lewis said she was forced to move into her car for a week after dealing with this issue for months. She said she saw 20 to 30 bed bugs a day inside her unit.

She said she brought her problem to management, and they sprayed her apartment to treat the bed bugs, but no luck.

They’re still there today and she’s lost almost everything because of it.

“I lost everything I had… I mean, they were in my phone case, they were in my iPad case. I had to get new cases because they were all in there. It was it was rough,” said Lewis.

KFOR visited the property Friday and saw one unit with furniture on their patio.

Lewis said there are others who have bed bugs.

“It seems like since I’ve moved out, they’ve gotten worse,” said Lewis.

Christy said she had to move out, but wants to help the tenants who may not be able to advocate for themselves.

“Poor doesn’t mean they should have to live like that… They need to fix it. It’s not right,” said Lewis.

We reached out to the Oklahoma City Housing Authority that owns the property. They told KFOR they are aware of three units that may have bed bugs and have treated Christy’s apartment.

They said staff checked her apartment a couple of weeks after the treatment, but didn’t find any bugs.

However, Christy sent KFOR a video of her apartment still infested. That video was taken this week.

“The whole building is infested,” said Lewis.

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority also told KFOR they believe their approach to treat the problem has been appropriate. They also said they will check common areas like the laundry room for the infestation.

They plan to treat the three affected units they know of on July 12.

“We feel we are taking appropriate action. We had three units that we’ve acted on July 3 and those are scheduled for treatment early next week. We feel like that’s a pretty quick response time to find out and then get the units scheduled,” said a spokesperson for the Oklahoma City Housing Authority.

“They need to do something more extreme than what they’re doing because what they’re doing isn’t working,” said Lewis.

Christy reached out to management in April, but their records show an official maintenance request wasn’t made until June 1 and they treated her unit on June 5.

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority wants to stress to residents how important it is to make a maintenance request the proper way so they can address the situation as quickly as possible.

The Oklahoma City Housing Authority provided KFOR with the following statement:

On June 1 we received the first request from the resident at Classen. We treated the unit on June 5. Following a report from the resident, the unit in question was again inspected on June 27th by OCHA staff and we did not find bedbugs. On July 3 we were contacted by three additional residents about their apartments. Our staff conducted an inspection on July 6 and scheduled the three units for treatment the following week on July 12, the gap in time provides residents the chance to prepare the units by decluttering and moving items away from baseboards. KFOR’s outreach is the first we’ve received reports of potential bedbugs in common areas (laundry room). Based on the videos sent today by KFOR, the bed bugs in common areas appear to be dead. However, we will send someone to inspect the laundry room and common areas at Classen by the end of the day. We take these matters seriously and try to get to them quickly depending on staff availability. We use a product called EcoVenture to treat bed bugs in our properties. In the event the infestation impacts a large number of units we utilize a local pest control company for treatment services. The bedbugs have to cross through the chemical for it to work, and it’s our policy to do a second follow-up treatment two-three weeks after the initial treatment to ensure the treatment has worked.