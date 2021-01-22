Oklahoma City group bands together to thank respiratory therapists

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local group saw the hard work and heartache of our respiratory therapists during the COVID-19 pandemic and decided to give back.

It’s an effort weeks in the making, leading to a show of appreciation at OU Medical Center Friday morning.

“We believe that they’re the tip of the sphere, the tip of the sphere is what we call it – the tip of the sphere of the front lines,” said Chonta Veal of Project Frontline.

So Project Frontline determined three ways the community can bless the therapists: writing cards, crafting care packages and delivering lunch.

“Often times, because of their shifts and long hours, they don’t get a chance to eat,” said Greg Jones of Project Frontline.

On Friday, they delivered a special lunch for these therapists.

“We have been super busy and the staff have been working really hard so we really try to focus on some of the positive outcomes and let them know what a great job that they’re doing,” said Kelly Hennessey, Director of Respiratory Therapy at OU Medical Center.

They say a little bit of encouragement from the community goes a long way.

“It just really makes a big difference for them, for their morale to keep them going,” Hennessey said. “You know, this is going into a year that we’ve been doing this and the staff is so resilient and they keep coming to work and doing their best for the citizens of Oklahoma.

Members of Project Frontline hope others will see this and decide to do what they can to help.

“One thing I know about Oklahomans, we all tend to come together in times of need and this is just a way that our community, young to old can wrap our arms around these folks and let them know that they’re also cared for,” Jones said.

Project Frontline has also brought lunch and cards to frontline workers at Integris.