Oklahoma City Hazardous Waste Facility to provide free disposable face masks to residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents can help get protection from COVID-19 while also cleaning out their home.
Every Thursday in October, Oklahoma City residents can get a free box of disposable face masks in exchange for dropping off hazardous waste.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is hosting the drive-thru events to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The facility accepts harmful items that you shouldn’t throw away in the trash.
Accepted items include:
- Propane
- Batteries
- Gasoline
- Lubricants
- Motor oil
- Brake fluid
- Degreasers
- Antifreeze
- Pesticides
- Herbicides
- Fertilizer
- CFL and fluorescent light bulbs
- Swimming pool chemicals
- Furniture polish
- Oven cleaners
- Toilet bowl cleaners
- Mercury
- Aerosols
- Paint
- Paint thinner.
The face mask event is free for Oklahoma City residents who have a hazardous item to drop off. Each vehicle gets one box of 50 disposable masks.
The events are during the Household Hazardous Waste Facility’s normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday in October.
Bring a current City of Oklahoma City water bill (paper or electronic copy) to prove residency, or a current driver’s license.
Drop-off of hazardous waste is always free at the facility for Oklahoma City residents from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays.
The facility is located at 1621 S. Portland Ave.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dog trapped in 30-foot hole lured to safety with beef jerky
- Two people arrested after allegedly stealing vehicle in Edmond
- White House press secretary holds briefing
- ‘Days of Our Lives’ to air early Wednesday
- Silver Star Interactive: Cowboys win against the Falcons, eyes set on Seattle