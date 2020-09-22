Oklahoma City Hazardous Waste Facility to provide free disposable face masks to residents

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City residents can help get protection from COVID-19 while also cleaning out their home.

Every Thursday in October, Oklahoma City residents can get a free box of disposable face masks in exchange for dropping off hazardous waste.

The Household Hazardous Waste Facility is hosting the drive-thru events to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The facility accepts harmful items that you shouldn’t throw away in the trash.

Accepted items include:

Propane

Batteries

Gasoline

Lubricants

Motor oil

Brake fluid

Degreasers

Antifreeze

Pesticides

Herbicides

Fertilizer

CFL and fluorescent light bulbs

Swimming pool chemicals

Furniture polish

Oven cleaners

Toilet bowl cleaners

Mercury

Aerosols

Paint

Paint thinner.

The face mask event is free for Oklahoma City residents who have a hazardous item to drop off. Each vehicle gets one box of 50 disposable masks.

The events are during the Household Hazardous Waste Facility’s normal hours of 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Thursday in October.

Bring a current City of Oklahoma City water bill (paper or electronic copy) to prove residency, or a current driver’s license.

Drop-off of hazardous waste is always free at the facility for Oklahoma City residents from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturdays.

The facility is located at 1621 S. Portland Ave.

