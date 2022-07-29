OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A high school graduate from Oklahoma City was recently recognized as one of the top students in the nation when she was named a Presidential Scholar.

Aishwarya Swamidurai, a 2022 graduate of Classen School of Advanced Studies High School at Northeast, was honored during the Oklahoma State Board of Education meeting on Thursday.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Board of Education presented Swamidurai a Presidential Scholar commendation.

State Superintendent Joy Hofmeister (right) honors Aishwarya Swamidurai (left) for being named a Presidential Scholar. Image from OKCPS.

“I am ecstatic. It’s such a big honor to be recognized in this way,” said Aishwarya Swamidurai. “I plan to attend Princeton University next year to major in politics or public affairs.”

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said being named a Presidential Scholar is a great accomplishment.

“Our 2022 Presidential Scholars represent the best of America, and remind us that when empowered by education, there are no limits to what our young people can achieve,” Cardona said. “I join President Biden to celebrate a class of scholars whose pursuit of knowledge, generosity of spirit, and exceptional talents bring our nation tremendous pride. Throughout one of the most trying periods in our nation’s history and amid our recovery from the pandemic, our students have once again demonstrated their strength and that they have so much to contribute to our country. Thanks to them, I know America’s future is bright.”

The Presidential Scholars Program has honored more than 7,900 of the nation’s best students since 1964. The Presidential Scholars Class of 2022 recognized 161 high school seniors for their success in academics, the arts and career and technical education fields, an Oklahoma City Public Schools news release states.

OKCPS Superintendent Dr. Sean McDaniel praised Swamidurai for her accomplishment.

“We are very proud of Aishwarya and can’t wait to see what she does in the future. Witnessing students like Aishwarya realize their goals and dreams is why we, as educators, do what we do,” McDaniel said.