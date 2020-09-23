Oklahoma City high schools hosting voter registration drive

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A local school district is hosting a voter registration drive later this week.

Oklahoma City Public Schools is partnering with Generation Citizen, The League of Women Voters of OKC, and the Civics Center to host a voter registration drive.

Trained volunteers will be set up at each high school to help eligible students and members of the community who are 17-and-a-half and older get registered to vote.

All volunteers have been trained in proper procedures.

Anyone interested in registering to vote will be able to remain in their vehicle for the duration of the process. Volunteers will be able to provide each registrant with a sanitized pen and form. Once it is filled out, the volunteers will collect them and turn them in.

The registration drive will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 24.

This event coincides with OKCPS’ Meal Pick-Up, so families coming to register to vote will also be able to pick up meals for anyone under 18 while on campus.

The following locations will be participating:

Capitol Hill High School, 500 SW 36th St.

Classen SAS at Northeast, 3100 N. Kelley Ave.

Frederick Douglass High School, ,900 N. Martin Luther King Ave.

John Marshall Enterprise High School, 12201 N. Portland Ave.

Northwest Classen High School, 2801 NW 27th St.

Southeast High School, 5401 S Shields Blvd.

Star Spencer High School, 3001 N. Spencer Rd.

US Grant High School, 5016 S Pennsylvania Ave.

Emerson North High School, 715 N. Walker Ave.

Emerson South Mid-High School, 2203 W I-240 Service Rd.

Putnam Heights Academy, 1601 NW 36th St.

