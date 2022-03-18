OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new job, the Oklahoma City Parks & Recreation Department is searching for hundreds of seasonal employees.

Seasonal employees are needed to staff aquatic centers, recreation centers, camps, and athletic programs in Oklahoma City.

Open positions include:

Lifeguard, $10.50 an hour

Lifeguard Supervisor, $15 an hour

Facility Supervisor, $15 an hour

Aquatics Facility Staff, $9.75 an hour

Camp Counselor, $8.25 an hour

Athletic Field & Gym Assistant, $8.25 an hour

Athletic Field & Gym Supervisor, $15 an hour.

Incentives may include sign-on and referral bonuses, hourly pay increases per month and an end-of-season bonus.

“Working for the City is a fun way to make money over the summer break,” said Recreation Manager Christopher Hamilton. “The environment is fast-paced and the job is meaningful. It’s a great way to learn new skills to build a resume.

Applicants 16-years-old and older are encouraged to pre-apply online and attend one of three job fairs.

The job fairs will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on March 26, April 16, and May 7 at the Pete White Health & Wellness Center, located at 4021 S. Walker Ave.