OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a vehicle that then fled the scene early Saturday.

Oklahoma City authorities were called to South Agnew Avenue and SW 59th Street, near the Willow Creek Country Club, shortly before 12:45 a.m.

The man was walking in the area when he was hit by a vehicle. The driver of the vehicle did not remain at the scene, authorities said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect who ran the man over remains on the loose.

Please call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have information that will help identify the suspect.