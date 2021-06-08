Oklahoma City home badly damaged by fire, cat taken for treatment

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City home sustained extensive damage and a cat was injured during a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 700 block of Westridge Drive, located southwest of Reno and Mustang Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and rescued a dog and cat from inside. The dog was fine, but the cat was taken to a veterinarian to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters at an Oklahoma City home where a fire ignited.

Officials said the fire began in the wall of the garage and spread to the attic, causing heavy damage to both. The rest of the home sustained water damage.

A person who lives at the home said a smoke detector installed by the fire department alerted her to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Featured

More Featured Stories

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Popular

Follow @KFOR on Twitter

Border Report

More Border Report