Oklahoma City home badly damaged by fire, cat taken for treatment

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City home sustained extensive damage and a cat was injured during a fire Tuesday afternoon.

Oklahoma City firefighters were called to the 700 block of Westridge Drive, located southwest of Reno and Mustang Road.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and rescued a dog and cat from inside. The dog was fine, but the cat was taken to a veterinarian to be treated for smoke inhalation.

Firefighters at an Oklahoma City home where a fire ignited.

Officials said the fire began in the wall of the garage and spread to the attic, causing heavy damage to both. The rest of the home sustained water damage.

A person who lives at the home said a smoke detector installed by the fire department alerted her to the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.