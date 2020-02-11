Oklahoma City home considered a total loss following fire

Alert
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City home was destroyed after a fire overnight, fire officials say.

Crews responded to the scene near N.E. 16th St. and Martin Luther King just after 1 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters told KFOR two people were walking by the home when they spotted the fire and called 911.

Crews were able to get the fire under control, but the home was destroyed.

No one was home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

