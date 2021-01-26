Oklahoma City home repair programs to be highlighted in City Council member’s virtual town hall

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City City Council member will host a virtual town hall meeting about grants and loans that the city offers to residents interested in owning a home.

The virtual town hall, to be hosted by Ward 2 Counilperson James Cooper, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Feb. 9.

Featured topics include the following:

The City’s Home Exterior Maintenance Program, which provides grants to income-eligible homeowners so they can repair exterior maintenance issues that violate the City’s codes;

The Down Payment Assistance Program, which provides down payment and closing costs to eligible residents for homes purchased within the program boundaries;

The Emergency Home Repair Program that’s managed by Community Action Agency.

“If you want to make repairs to your home but struggle to afford it, this town hall is for you,” Cooper said. “By taking advantage of maintenance programs offered through the City, residents can improve their home’s value and strengthen their neighborhood. If you’re interested in responsible home ownership and know someone who would benefit from information about our City’s down payment assistance/closing costs programs, this town hall is also for you.”

The town hall will include the following guests:

Chad Davidson, Code Enforcement Superintendent

Geoff Butler, Planning Director

Chris Varga, Housing and Community Development Principal Planner

To attend:

Go to: https://okc.zoom.us/j/91767389821, Webinar ID: 917 6738 9821

Or iPhone one-tap :

+16699006833,,91767389821#

+12532158782,,91767389821#

Or Telephone:

669 900 6833

253 215 8782

346 248 7799

408 638 0968

646 876 9923

301 715 8592

312 626 6799

888 475 4499 (Toll Free)

833 548 0276 (Toll Free)

833 548 0282 (Toll Free)

877 853 5257 (Toll Free)