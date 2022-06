OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Wednesday morning storms caused damage in the Oklahoma City metro, including a home that took a lightning strike.

The home, located near Britton and County Line Road in northwest Oklahoma City, caught on fire after being struck by lightning.

Oklahoma City firefighters patching a home that caught fire after a lightning strike. Image KFOR

A woman who lives at home was backing out of the driveway when the lightning struck.

No one was hurt but the house will require repairs.

Firefighters patched the roof to prevent additional water damage.