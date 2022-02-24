CLEVELAND COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Cleveland County woman is facing felony charges after shooting the owner of the home she lived at “on and off again.”

“A woman just showed up, opened the door with a .22 rifle, pointed it right at the old man of the house and shot him,” a caller told the 911 dispatcher.

The incident occurred in the 16200 block of Rock Terrace, in the part of Oklahoma City that is located in Cleveland County.

Bailey Henager

The woman the caller was talking about is allegedly 22-year-old Bailey Henager.

According to court documents, she “pointed a .22 caliber rifle at both parties, wavering between the two.” She then shot the victim in the chest.

The caller told the dispatcher he thinks Henager shot the house’s homeowner “because he made her leave, ’cause she tears up stuff at the house, is constantly ripping things up and breaking things. So, he told her, ‘You got to go.’”

According to the caller, she lived at the residence “on and off again” and was kicked out about a week prior.

After allegedly pulling the trigger, Henager then allegedly fled to the woods.

“[She] hid in this trailer and it was really cold that day, so she didn’t get very far,” said Mendi Brandon, with the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office.

She was quickly tracked down by police. She’s facing charges for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and feloniously pointing a firearm.

Her court date is set for March 22.