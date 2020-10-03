Oklahoma City homeowner shot while confronting car break-in suspects, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City homeowner was shot while attempting to stop a vehicle break-in.
Oklahoma City police were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Northwest 36th Street.
Police told KFOR that a vehicle break-in was in progress when the homeowner – a man in his 30s whose name has not been released – confronted the two suspects breaking into the vehicle.
The suspects shot the man and fled in a white four-door vehicle, according to police.
The homeowner was taken to a hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
Police are searching for vehicles that match the description they received.
Call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have any information about the shooting.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- From Trump to Pence: How the vice president could temporarily assume control
- Cooler weather here for the second half of the weekend, near 90 not far off
- 4 things we still don’t know about Trump’s battle with COVID-19
- OU On Top 17-13 in Ames in 2nd Qtr
- Waterfall Festival features adoptable pets, continues Sunday