Oklahoma City homeowner shot while confronting car break-in suspects, police say

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An Oklahoma City homeowner was shot while attempting to stop a vehicle break-in.

Oklahoma City police were called at about 4 p.m. Saturday to the 4300 block of Northwest 36th Street.

Police told KFOR that a vehicle break-in was in progress when the homeowner – a man in his 30s whose name has not been released – confronted the two suspects breaking into the vehicle.

The suspects shot the man and fled in a white four-door vehicle, according to police.

The homeowner was taken to a hospital. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police are searching for vehicles that match the description they received.

Call Oklahoma City police at (405) 297-1000 if you have any information about the shooting.

