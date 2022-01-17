Oklahoma City honors Dr. Martin Luther King with silent march, bell ringing

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – An annual tradition continued Monday to honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in Oklahoma City.

A group, gathering to hold a silent march and spread inspiration from the impact he left behind.

“You don’t need to be out here if you’re scared, you need to stay out on the front porch because only those with moxie will be able to change this world,” said Pastor Derrick Scobey, of Ebenezer Baptist Church.

At the Freedom Center in Oklahoma City, the group honored sacrifices of the past and commit to the future.

“Whatever we’re doing, we need to do it with a relentless spirit,” Scobey said.

“Your kids, grandkids, all kids will be victimized if we allow this democracy to fall,” said Garland Pruitt, president of the NAACP Oklahoma City branch.

All in attendance reflected on the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

“Dr. King, he described his dreams of freedom and equality arising from a hand of the land of slavery and hatred,” Scobey said. “We have to take a next step but we better know doggone sure what that next step is and we better be ready to face the consequences of what that next step is.”

The first step on this day was the traditional silent march in his honor from the Freedom Center to the Oklahoma History Center.

Taking a look at the past to inspire the future with the powerful ring of a bell.