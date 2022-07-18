OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The United State Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma says INTEGRIS has paid $120,000 to settle civil penalty claims stemming from allegations that Integris Baptist Medical Center Pharmacy (“Integris Pharmacy”) violated Comprehensive Drug Abuse Prevention and Control Act of 1970 regulations by failing to report a former employee’s theft of controlled substances in a timely manner.

US Attorney Robert J. Troester says in October 2021, Integris Pharmacy allegedly failed to report to the US Drug Enforcement Administration within one business day of discovery the thefts of fentanyl and hydromorphone by a former employee.

To resolve these allegations, INTEGRIS agreed to pay $120,000 to the United States.

In reaching this settlement, INTEGRIS did not admit liability, and the government did not make any concessions about the legitimacy of the claims, Troester says.