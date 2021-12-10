Oklahoma City hosting free landfill days for bagged leaves

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have been busy raking up fallen leaves, Oklahoma City officials say you will have a chance to get rid of some of that debris.

The Oklahoma City Utilities Department is openings its free landfill day program to help residential solid waste customers with their bagged leaf debris.

Landfills will be open from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, and 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. on January 8. These landfill days are for bagged leaves only.

No other tree debris or bulky waste will be accepted free of charge.

Landfills include:

East Oak Landfill – 3201 Mosley Road (N.E. 36 th Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street)

Street, east of Sooner Road, south side of street) Oklahoma City Landfill – 7001 S. Bryant Avenue

Oklahoma Landfill – 7600 S.W. 15 th Street

Street Northeast Landfill – 2601 N. Midwest Boulevard

Residential customers must present an original, current Oklahoma City trash bill or a copy of an e-bill as proof. Each residential household may drop off one load of bagged leaves using a passenger vehicle or truck up to a one-ton and one trailer up to 16-feet long. Commercial waste haulers are not allowed.