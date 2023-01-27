OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are searching for a job, the City of Oklahoma City is hiring.

Organizers say city staff will hold interviews, assist with mandatory drug testing and medical evaluations, and start the background check process during a hiring event.

Conditional job offers will be given on-site.

The hiring event will take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 420 W. Main Street.

Organizers say you can apply online by Feb. 7 and then attend the hiring event on Feb. 9.

The city will interview for the following roles:

Collection and Distribution Trainee ($18.25/hr)

Collection and Distribution Crew Supervisor ($24.10/hr)

Grounds Maintenance Operator Trainee ($15.66/hr)

Grounds Maintenance Operator I ($16.39/hr).

Benefits include 96 hours of vacation leave, 130 hours of sick leave per year, and 11 regular holidays per year.

Employer-paid parking/EMBARK bus pass are available for eligible employees working at the downtown campus, a retirement plan, medical center for employees and covered dependents, tuition reimbursement and life, health, dental and vision insurance options are other benefits offered.