OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you have a warrant from a years-old Oklahoma City citation, you can clear your record at a reduced cost.

Anyone with a warrant for an unpaid ticket for a class “a” offense dated on or before June 3, 2021 can participate in the program. The program reduces the penalty to a cost similar to a ticket paid on time.

Officials say you will not be arrested or go to jail.

For example, an overdue speeding ticket in warrant status could cost up to $613 to resolve. However, it could be resolved for $155 during the penalty reduction program.

The penalty reduction program will be available until December 2023.

People with financial difficulties can still request a hearing for a judge to determine their ability to pay. Judges can waive or reduce fines, costs, and fees for people who can’t afford them.

For more information, call (405) 297-3898.