Oklahoma City house fire spreads to neighboring home

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Photo goes with story

A fire spread from an Oklahoma City home to a neighboring home.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two neighboring homes caught fire in Oklahoma City on Friday night.

Oklahoma City Fire Department crews were called to the 1500 block of Northwest 32nd Street shortly before 7:20 p.m.

The fire started on the porch of the first home and spread into the interior of the home, burning much of the house.

Photo goes with story
A fire spread from an Oklahoma City home to a neighboring home.

The blaze also spread from the home to the neighboring house on its left.

The damage to the first home was extensive and the family inside is having to relocate. The second was not as badly damaged, fire officials said.

No one was injured.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More U.S & World

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter