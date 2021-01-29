Oklahoma City infectious disease specialists urge continued precautions as COVID-19 vaccines roll out

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – As more Oklahomans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it feels like we are getting closer to seeing the pandemic end – but it’s important to keep taking precautions.

Local doctors are asking us all to stay vigilant – especially as new variants of the virus appear.

Seeing some of Oklahoma’s most vulnerable citizens receive the COVID-19 vaccine is bringing hope – but experts warn the hugs and family gatherings we’ve all missed aren’t safe just yet.

“It’s a little disappointing. You’d think after the vaccine, we’d all like to shed our masks and resume normal activity but that would be a little bit premature based on what we know right now,” said Dr. James Kirk, infectious disease specialist at SSM Health St. Anthony Hospital in Oklahoma City.

He’s been studying the science – and urging caution – as the vaccines roll out.

“For example, we don’t know if you might be sub-clinically infected for a short period of time and still able to transmit the virus,” said Kirk. “We also don’t know that even with the best of data, 1 out of 20 people may not be protected by the vaccine.”

Dr. Kirk says if you get the chance to be vaccinated – do it – and do it fast – especially as new variants of the virus are confirmed in the U.S.

“We can assume that the variants are more widespread that we suspect,” he told News 4.

Dr. Kirk says it’s important to take all the precautions we know by now – including wearing effective masks.He says that includes double or triple-tiered cloth masks.

“The gaiters – the very thin masks – are not effective in the people that have those things up and down like the Foggy Mountain Boys in ‘Brother, Where Art Thou?'” Kirk said.

He says pandemic fatigue is weighing on all of us – but it’s important to keep up our fight against the virus.

“Because those individuals on the front line are really the ones bearing the brunt of what isn’t done out in the community,” said Kirk.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told NBC’s TODAY that wearing two masks would likely be more effective in protecting the wearer.