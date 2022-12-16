OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Several local investors have joined together with the Chickasaw Nation to purchase the historic Skirvin Hotel in downtown Oklahoma City.

Ortus Hotel Investments, LLC of Oklahoma City and the Chickasaw Nation’s Sovereign Properties Holdco, LLC, in conjunction with lead investor of the Colcord Hotel, Paul Self and other local investors announced their finalized purchase Friday.

Ortus Hotel Investments, LLC has invested in hotels across the United States, including the Colcord Hotel.

Officials say Ortus will serve as general partner and has secured financing from Bancfirst for a portion of the purchase price as well as for a $15 million make over and renovation.

“Ortus is pleased to be joined by Sovereign Properties Holdco and the Chickasaw Nation in local ownership of the landmark Skirvin Hotel,” Mark Beffort, CEO of Ortus Hotel Investments, LLC. “Prior to the pandemic, the Skirvin performed well, and it has returned to a relatively strong occupancy rate in 2022. We are honored to be trusted caring for one of Oklahoma City’s finest historical assets.”

According to the investors, the $15 million renovation will include a comprehensive refresh of the guest rooms, restaurant and banquet and meeting spaces as well as the iconic lobby, public space and ballrooms beginning next year. The hotel will remain open and operational throughout the renovation period.

“The Skirvin Hilton is one of Oklahoma City’s most beloved historic places as many residents and visitors know its storied past and have followed its revitalization and reopening in 2007. We believe our investment fits hand-in-glove with our OKANA project just east of downtown.” said Bill Anoatubby, Governor of the Chickasaw Nation. “We appreciate the opportunity to partner on this project with Mark Beffort who is well-respected in this arena and has a proven record of sound investments in historic and commercial properties.”

The 225‐room hotel will be managed by the Hilton Domestic Operating Company Inc.

Originally built in 1910, the historic Skirvin Hotel is the oldest hotel in the state of Oklahoma.