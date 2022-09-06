OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, you won’t want to miss the Oklahoma City Job Fair this week.
The Oklahoma City Job Fair will be held at the Embassy Suites- Will Rogers World Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 7.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors will be able to meet with representatives from several companies who are searching for employees.
Some of the companies who will be in attendance include:
- Cactus Drilling
- G2 Secure Staff
- Greenline Apartment Management
- Grit Resources/Titan Professional Resources
- Heavy Equipment Colleges of America
- Integris Health
- Kimrad Transport
- LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma
- Massey Services
- Mathis Brothers Furniture
- Nortek Air Solutions
- Oil States Energy Services
- Oklahoma Human Services
- Oklahoma Student Loan Authority
- Paccar Parts
- PAIC Solar.
Before coming to the job fair, you are encouraged to pre-register.
Organizers say you should dress professionally, update your resume and bring at least 20 copies with you.
They say you should visit with every employer at the event and tell them what type of career you are interested in. If they do not have it available, they might be able to refer you to another company that does.
Parking, admission, and registration for the job fair are free.