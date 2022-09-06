OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – If you are looking for a new career, you won’t want to miss the Oklahoma City Job Fair this week.

The Oklahoma City Job Fair will be held at the Embassy Suites- Will Rogers World Airport on Wednesday, Sept. 7.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors will be able to meet with representatives from several companies who are searching for employees.

Some of the companies who will be in attendance include:

Cactus Drilling

G2 Secure Staff

Greenline Apartment Management

Grit Resources/Titan Professional Resources

Heavy Equipment Colleges of America

Integris Health

Kimrad Transport

LifeShare Transplant Donor Services of Oklahoma

Massey Services

Mathis Brothers Furniture

Nortek Air Solutions

Oil States Energy Services

Oklahoma Human Services

Oklahoma Student Loan Authority

Paccar Parts

PAIC Solar.

Before coming to the job fair, you are encouraged to pre-register.

Organizers say you should dress professionally, update your resume and bring at least 20 copies with you.

They say you should visit with every employer at the event and tell them what type of career you are interested in. If they do not have it available, they might be able to refer you to another company that does.

Parking, admission, and registration for the job fair are free.